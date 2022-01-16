SuperFarm Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $438.23 million and approximately $28.05 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009644 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015729 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

