Surge Energy’s (SGY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SGY stock opened at C$6.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.35. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$6.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.08 million and a P/E ratio of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The firm had revenue of C$105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.6132857 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 402,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,583,038.21.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

