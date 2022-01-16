Swap Market Cap Reaches $302,487.78 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $302,487.78 and $234.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,670,849 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

