Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of UFP Industries worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $207,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPI opened at $88.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

