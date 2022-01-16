Swiss National Bank Buys 2,400 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,974,000 after acquiring an additional 115,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,626,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,948,000 after acquiring an additional 66,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of TRNO opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

