Swiss National Bank Purchases 11,400 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Sonos worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

