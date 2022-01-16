Swiss National Bank Purchases 500 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of CONMED worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CONMED by 10.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

NYSE CNMD opened at $135.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.62. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.57. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $106.15 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.