Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $25.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.