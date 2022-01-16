Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the December 15th total of 590,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics stock remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Friday. 867,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,362. Synthetic Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

