Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.