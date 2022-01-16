Tacita Capital Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.23. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.74.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

