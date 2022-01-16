Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

