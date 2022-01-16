Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports.

TRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 344,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,964. The firm has a market cap of $103.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.82. Tanzanian Gold has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploring and mining of gold and precious metal properties. The firm, along with its joint venture partner, focuses on the gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. Its projects also include Itetemia, Kigosi, and Luhala. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

