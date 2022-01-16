TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Surgery Partners worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGRY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SGRY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

