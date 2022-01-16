TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after purchasing an additional 315,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

