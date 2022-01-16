TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48,507.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

