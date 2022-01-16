TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,158 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $101.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.