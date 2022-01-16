TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after acquiring an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,668,000 after acquiring an additional 168,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after acquiring an additional 192,932 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $74.32 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.