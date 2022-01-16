TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,366 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

