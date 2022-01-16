TD Securities Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$56.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.93.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$42.59 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.86 and a 1 year high of C$43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The stock has a market cap of C$22.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.84.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.