Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 28,266 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 169.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,906 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VMware were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.65.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

