Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newmont were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

