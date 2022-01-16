Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.09 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,997 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 291,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 387,233 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,199 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.