Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345,260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.