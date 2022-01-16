Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,837 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,837 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. cut their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

BIIB stock opened at $239.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

