Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,669 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $98.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

