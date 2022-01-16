Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 11,375 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

DTM stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

