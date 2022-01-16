Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.