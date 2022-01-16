Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HNI were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of HNI by 413.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock worth $593,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.