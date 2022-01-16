TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

TMVWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oddo Bhf downgraded TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €45.00 ($51.14) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of TeamViewer stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,316. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.