Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.77

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.77 and traded as low as C$43.00. Tecsys shares last traded at C$43.84, with a volume of 66,935 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.86. The company has a market cap of C$638.44 million and a PE ratio of 137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
