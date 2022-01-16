Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TELDF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.76.

TELDF stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

