Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.10. 2,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 37,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Telesites Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector.

