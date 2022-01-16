Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,239 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.27% of Terex worth $125,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Terex by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Terex by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

