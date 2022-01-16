Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 6.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

TMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

