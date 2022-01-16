Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

