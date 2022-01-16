Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TCBS opened at $15.77 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

