Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.74.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

