The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $12.13 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

