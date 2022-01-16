The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Increase by 17.7% in December, Stock Climbs by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales rose 17.7% in the month of December. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Buckle will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,710,000 after buying an additional 169,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,518,000 after buying an additional 114,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Buckle by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after buying an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Buckle by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 69.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 418,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

