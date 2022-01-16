The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.43% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 54.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

