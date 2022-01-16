The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.32) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($97.73) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,338 ($31.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,378.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38).

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.