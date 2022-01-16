The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after buying an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after buying an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

