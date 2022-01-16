The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price to $43.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

