The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $112.10

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.10 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.72). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.71), with a volume of 18,976 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.04.

In related news, insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 856,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £1,070,000 ($1,452,422.97).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

