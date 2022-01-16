The Southern Company Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Southern in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

