Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a growth of 366.6% from the December 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,451,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSOI stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

