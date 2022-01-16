ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,892,748.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

