Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Receives $1.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

TWMIF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.