Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Sells $5,927,922.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54.

Toast stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43. Toast, Inc has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

